A young fan of John Cena's was left in tears after the 16-time world champion lost his WWE title to Bray Wyatt at Elimination Chamber, just two weeks after winning the belt at the Royal Rumble.

"Tears were rolling down" from the little girl eyes who saw the fight with her mother at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on 12 February.

"Tonight, I witnessed pure heartbreak in my daughter's eyes when she watched John Cena lose at The Elimination Chamber," the mother of the child shared on social media, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

"She was so disappointed, and all she could manage to say was 'No'."

As the family was leaving the show through the backstage area, they ran into Cena and asked him for photos as the mother explained how sad her daughter was over Cena's loss.

Despite being a disappointing night for the former WWE world champion, Cena once again showed he has a heart of gold as he tried to cheer the little girl and told her that he would get a rematch.

"He [John Cena] looked her in the eye and said 'It's ok. Sometimes we don't win. But that just shows me that I gotta keep fighting. I will get a rematch. You remember that, ok? Never give up. Never lose hope. Keep fighting'," she said.

Cena opened up about his loss on Twitter and wrote: "Never fear failure. Learn from it. Fear not having the courage to try. #NeverGiveUp #EarnTheDay."