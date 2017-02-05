Kurt Angle, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on 1 April – a night before WrestleMania 33 – has revealed the one WWE star he would love to fight. The Olympic gold medal winner said that if WWE gives him the opportunity, he would take on AJ Styles.

Catch all the latest WWE news here

In an interview, Angle told ProWrestlingStories that he would fight The Phenomenal One as the latter is currently the best fighter. "He is frickin'," Angle, who quit the wrestling entertainment company in 2006 said and added that it is incredible how Styles, who made his WWE debut at Royal Rumble 2016, always manages to have "five-star match".

The best thing about Styles, Angle noted is that he "does all the work" and those who think otherwise are lying, Angle continued.

"That's what's so cool about it. You know it's going to be a five-star match if he matches your ability. I'm talking the Ambrose's and the Rollins', the John Cena's and Kurt Angle's. As long as you're up there with him, you're going to have that type of match with AJ because he is so easy to work with," the 47-year-old said.

Angle also spoke of Roman Reigns and said that he likes the wrestler, but he is unable to connect with WWE fans has was "pushed fairly quickly and the fans like to see that process [a wrestler growing with the ranks]".

"I think he's [Reigns] going to win the fans over eventually. It's only a matter of time. I think he was pushed fairly quickly and the fans like to see that process. You know, the US title, the Intercontinental title, the King of the Ring and then the WWE title. He just went straight up. I think that's the reason why a lot of fans, some fans I should say, are rejecting him," he stressed.