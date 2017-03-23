WWE legend Jim Ross' wife Jan died after suffering a serious brain injury and multiple fractures to her skull in a road accident on Monday (20 March). She was 55 years old.

Jan sustained the injuries after she was hit by a car from the rear, while she was riding a scooter on her way home from the gym in Oklahoma.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced the death of his wife via Twitter on Wednesday. He said, "A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone."

The former WWE commentator earlier said that his wife was not wearing her helmet and that she had been in a comatose state following the accident and was kept on life support.

"This has been a week that has changed my life forever," Ross wrote on his personal blog.

"Monday night at approximately 9.30 pm while I was recording the Ross Report (podcast) about 30 miles from our home, my wife Jan was riding her Vespa home from the gym when she was struck from behind by an automobile driven by a 17-year-old young man.

"Jan suffered a catastrophic brain injury including multiple skull fractures. My little angel was unfortunately not wearing a helmet which arguably would have prevented the extreme nature of her injuries," he wrote.

Following Jan's demise, tributes poured in from WWE stars on Twitter.

"My dear friend @JRsBBQ I remember the night you met Jan in West VA like it was yesterday. We are all here for you in this tragedy. #JanRoss," Ric Flair wrote.

Renee Young said, "@JRsBBQ I'm so sorry to hear this. So much love sent out to you and your family."

"#JanRoss was my definition of a "cool chick". Always fun to chat with about music & Ill never forget her smile. My prayers to her & @JRsBBQ," Chris Jericho said.