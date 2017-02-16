Vince McMahon is a perfectionist when it comes to elevating the WWE brand to the next level but when someone forgets to follow his strict guidelines, then the wrath of the wrestling entertainment company's chairman follows.

This is precisely what happened when Braun Strowman used a banned phrase when he challenged Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship on the recent episode of Raw.

Mick Foley opened up about the incident and said McMahon lost his temper after he heard Strowman say, "I want a title shot".

"I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, I want a title shot. Mr. McMahon's behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, oh god, it's not a title shot," Foley said.

"I was thinking to myself, then what is it? That's exactly what I would go to call it when I would go out there," the general manager of the red brand, in an interview with Lillian Garcia's Making Their Way to the Ring, said.

When Strowman returned backstage McMahon blasted the wrestler and told him that he should have used the phrase "title match".

"You want a title shot? He's like, it's a title match. It's a match! So if you ever wonder what it's like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound monster get chewed out, you should've been there," Foley said.