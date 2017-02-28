WWE fans got to witness some exciting matches on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was aired from Green Bay, Wisconsin on Monday (27 February). In the main card, Big Show took on Shining Stars in a Two-on-One handicap match, while in another fight Samoa Joe and Cesaro squared off.

The show kicked off with Goldberg. The former WCW and WWE champion said that he will become Universal champion at Fastlane, which takes place on Sunday (5 March). Kevin Owens entered the ring and said that he will crush Goldberg as he has done to his opponents in the recent episodes of Raw.

Goldberg told Owens that he cannot wait for their fight at the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event and challenged Owens to a fight on the show. Owens accepted the challenge but then said that he does not wish to fight in Green Bay as the crowd in the arena does not deserve to see him fight Goldberg. Owens said that he will put an end to the "Goldberg" chant at Fastlane 2017 and the wrestler walked off the arena.

Raw results for 27 February:

Big Show vs Shining Stars (Two-on-One handicap match)

Big Show defeated Primo and Epico.

Samoa Joe vs Cesaro

Cesaro won with a spinning Uranage Slam on Samoa Joe.

Luke Gallows vs Big Cass

Big Cass won with a Big Boot on Luke Gallows.

Sheamus vs Titus O'Neil

Sheamus won with a Brogue Kick on O'Neil.

Neville and Tony Nese vs TJ Perkins and Jack Gallagher

TJ Perkins and Jack Gallagher won with a modified Code of Silence on Tony Nese.

New Day versus Rusev and Jinder Mahal

New Day won after Xavier Woods rolled Jinder Mahal up for the win.

Akira Tozawa vs Noam Dar

Tozawa won with a German Suplex on Noam Dar.

Charlotte and Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks and Bayley

Charlotte and Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley with a running leg drop on Bayley.

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns during contract signing

During the segment, Strowman made an appearance and told Raw general manager Mick Foley to leave the ring since the contract had been drafted. Foley reminded Strowman that the former was a WWE legend and that the latter should respect him. But, Strowman knocked out the mic out of Foley's hand.

Next, Roman Reigns appeared at ringside and brawled with Strowman. During the fight, Reigns stepped in the ring and was followed by Strowman. The brawl came to an end after Strowman slammed Reigns against the turnbuckle and left him unconscious on the floor. Strowman walked away. After a while, Reigns regained conscious and then signed the contract.