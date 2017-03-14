WWE fans got to witness some exciting matches on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was aired from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Monday (13 March). In the main card, Enzo and Big Cass squared off with Cesaro and Sheamus for the right to challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33, which airs from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

The show kicked off with Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman. He ridiculed Goldberg as the Beast Incarnate F5'd the current Universal champion at Fastlane. Heyman said the same will happen at WreslteMania 33 with the WWE announcers screaming: "Down goes Goldberg!"

Mick Foley was watching from backstage when Stephanie McMahon appeared. McMahon told Foley that she would like to teach him how to become a better general manager. She then told Foley that by the end of the show he has to find a person from the Raw roster that he can fire. He objected to McMahon's demand but she told him to think with his head rather than his heart.

When the show was about to end, McMahon called Foley to the ring. Foley stepped in the squared circle and McMahon asked who he had decided to fire. He said it was her who he would like to fire. She told Foley that the latter does not have the authority to fire her.

Foley then said McMahon was involved in Universal Championship match in August 2016. The fight was won by Kevin Owens after Triple H interfered.

Next, Triple H entered the ring. He threatened to beat Foley but said would not like a have a lawsuit three weeks ahead of WrestleMania 33. Triple H asked Foley to leave. When Foley made his way out of the ring, he attacked Triple H with a Mandible Claw. Triple H was looking to attack Foley but out of nowhere Seth Rollins, who has injured his knee, appeared with a crutch. He entered the ring, threw the crutch and then attacked and subsequently knocked Triple H out from the ring. He pointed to the Wrestlemania sign. Triple H then jumped in the ring with Rollins' crutch and thrashed the daylights out of him.

Check out the Monday Night Raw results:

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Enzo and Big Cass (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship #1 Contender's Match)

The match ended in a double disqualification after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interfered and attacked all four men.

Jinder Mahal vs Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns won with a Superman Punch.

Big Show vs Titus O'Neil

Big Show won with a chokeslam.

Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn won via disqualification.

Akira Tozawa and TJ Perkins vs Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese



Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese won after Tony carried out a schoolboy pin and a handful of tights from on TJ Perkins.

Bayley vs Nia Jax

Bayley won via disqualification.

Dana Brooke vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks won with an O'Connor Roll.

Ariya Daivari vs Austin Aries

Austin Aries won with the rolling elbow.