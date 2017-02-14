WWE fans got to witness some exciting matches on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was aired from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on 13 February. In the main card, Bayley challenged champion Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship, while in another fight Braun Strowman and Mark Henry squared off.

The show kicked off with a tribute to Chivo "Classic" Guerrero, who passed on 11 February away at the age of 68 due to liver cancer.

Next, Stephanie McMahon entered the ring and said that Mick Foley has been given the week off after he embarrassed himself during the contract signing of Samoa Joe to Raw last week. So, that made McMahon in charge of running this episode of Raw. Roman Reigns stepped in next and said that he cannot wait till Fastlane 2017 to fight Braun Strowman. As Strowman was already booked to fight Mark Henry, Reigns said he would instead watch their fight from ringside.

McMahon cautioned Reigns that if he interfered in Strowman's match then the former could lose his fight with the latter at Fastlane 2017 and also a possibility of squaring off with the Goliath at WrestleMania 33.

Next, The Club's Gallows and Anderson entered the ring and mocked Reigns for not getting to fight Strowman tonight. The duo then challenged Reigns to a handicap match that McMahon immediately sanctioned.

In another segment of the show, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens appeared backstage and Y2J asked if Owens was ready for the Festival of Friendship. However, Triple H appeared out of nowhere and took Owens with him as he wanted to talk about something.

After a commercial break, Jericho and Owens appeared in the ring and the former showered the latter the gifts he had bought for his friend. When Jericho saw that Owens was not impressed by the gifts, the former said he would make sure Goldberg does not make it to Fastlane 2017.

Jericho called out Goldberg but Gillberg walked out instead. Owens then beat Gillberg to a pulp. Owens wanted a few explanations from Jericho as to the meaning of his gifts. Jericho then told Owens that he did all of these as Owens was his best friend and stressed he would help Owens beat Goldberg at Fastlane 2017.

Owens then presented a gift to Jericho. It was a list. A Kevin Owens' list with Jericho's name. When Jericho asked why his name was on the list, Owens thrashed Jericho and made his way out of the ring.

Raw results for 13 February:

Bayley vs (champion) Charlotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship)

Bayley won after Shasha Banks interfered and attacked Charlotte. Bayley is the new Raw women's champion.

Roman Reigns vs the Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) (Handicap Match)

Roman Reigns won via disqualification.

Braun Strowman vs Mark Henry

Braun Strowman won with the running powerslam.

Rusev vs Sami Zayn

Zayn ended the fight by pinfall with a Helluva Kick.

Cesaro vs Enzo Amore

Cesaro won with Swiss Death.

Bo Dallas vs Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston won via pinfall with the SOS.

Jack Gallagher vs Noam Dar

Jack Gallagher won with the running corner dropkick.

Akira Tozawa vs Ariya Daivari

Tozawa finished off Daivari with the snap bridging German suplex.