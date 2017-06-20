Roman Reigns announced his SummerSlam plans on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was aired from Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, on 19 June. The Big Dog said that at SummerSlam he will be the number one contender to the Universal Championship.

Reigns' revelation comes after the WWE teased three big announcements for this week. One of the announcements was to be from Reigns regarding his SummerSlam plans.

Before he revealed his plans he said that he cannot be beaten one-on-one as he talked about his fallen opponents like Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and The Undertaker.

Samoa Joe entered. The Destroyer said he is the true number one contender to the Universal Championship, and the next Universal champion. Next thing you know, Reigns was headbutted by Joe and then taken outside the ring, repeatedly punched, and flung at the barricades a few times. Reigns was pushed back into the ring and Joe attempted the Coquina Clutch, but the former blocked and hit the Superman Punch. Joe bailed and stared Reigns down from the ramp.

Raw results

Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy) vs the Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

The Hardy Boyz won via pinfall with a Swanton Bomb from Jeff Hardy on Luke Gallows.

Bo Dallas vs Finn Balor

Finn Balor won via pinfall with Coup de Grace.

Akira Tozawa vs TJP

Akira Tozawa won via pinfall with the diving senton.

Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe won submission with the Coquina Clutch.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Titus Brand (Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil)

Cesaro and Sheamus won via pinfall with a spike White Noise on Apollo Crews.

Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks

Nia Jax won via disqualification.