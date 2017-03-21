WWE fans witnessed some exciting matches on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was aired from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Monday (20 March). In the main card, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman squared off, while in another featured match Sami Zayn took on Samoa Joe.

The show kicked off with Mick Foley announcing that he would be taking a leave of absence after nine months as general manager of Raw. Stephanie McMahon entered and mocked Foley's capabilities as manager and then fired him for not being able to take tough decisions.

Sami Zayn entered the ring next. He said Foley had shown more class and integrity than McMahon. He then accused McMahon of trying to demean Foley's legacy and said that she should be ashamed of herself. McMahon then told Zayn to head back to the locker room and think about how he was going to make up to her, but the wrestler refused to do so.

Samoa Joe entered next and McMahon announced a fight between the two.

In the next segment of the show, Braun Strowman said that it was hard for him to digest the fact that he was to face Reigns. He said he will destroy Reigns and The Undertaker will have to scrape out whatever was left of The Big Dog at WrestleMania, if he still wanted to fight him.

Monday Night Raw results:

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman won via disqualification as The Undertaker interfered in the fight. The Deadman and Reigns had a face off and out of nowhere, Strowman chokeslammed The Undertaker. Reigns then speared The Undertaker.

Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe won with the Coquina Clutch.

Charlotte Flair vs Dana Brooke

Charlotte Flair won with the big boot.

Brian Kendrick vs TJ Perkins

Brian Kendrick won with Sliced Bread #2.

Bayley vs Nia Jax (No disqualification match)

Nia Jax won via pinfall. She has earned the right to compete in the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 33.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs Big Cass, Enzo and the Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) (Handicap Match)

Cesaro and Sheamus secured their spot in the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 33 with a Hart Attack style Brogue Kick.

Austin Aries vs Tony Nese

Austin Aries won with the rolling elbow.