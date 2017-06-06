Samoa Joe sent a message to Brock Lesnar by choking out Paul Heyman on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that was aired from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on 5 June.

The Destroyer has become the number one contender for the Universal Championship by defeating Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor in a fatal 5-way fight at the recently held Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV).

Joe moved from NXT during the "superstar shakeup", and in his first champion bout he will be facing the Beast Incarnate at July's Great Balls of Fire PPV.

In one of the segments of the show, Joe entered the ring and told the audience that he was going to destroy Lesnar. Heyman then entered the ring. Joe pulled Heyman close and told the latter that he was going to choke him. He told Heyman to exit the ring quickly and tell Lesnar about what was coming to him. Then Heyman got choked.

Raw results:

Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns won via pinfall with a spear.

Beauty and the Man-Beast (Heath Slater and Rhyno) vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Cesaro and Sheamus won via pinfall with a Brogue Kick from Sheamus on Heath Slater.

Mustafa Ali vs TJP

TJP won via pinfall with Detonation Kick.

Kalisto vs Titus O'Neil

Kalisto won with a schoolboy pin and a handful of trunks.

Big Show and Enzo Amore vs the Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

Big Show and Enzo Amore won via pinfall with a press slam crossbody on Karl Anderson.

Nia Jax vs (champion) Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss won via disqualification.

Samoa Joe vs Seth Rollins

Samoa Joe won via submission with the Coquina Clutch.