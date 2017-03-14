A fight between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 was made official by the WWE on Monday. And it seems The Undertaker has already got in Reigns' head as the latter was distracted by the sound of the Deadman's signature gong when involved in a fight with Jinder Mahal on the latest episode of Raw.

Mahal attacked Reigns when the former saw the latter distracted by the Deadman's signature gong. Reigns, however, regained his composure and won the fight. After the match, Reigns called out The Undertaker but the latter did not show up. Instead, Shawn Michaels entered the ring and dished out some advice to Reigns.

The WWE Hall of Famer warned Reigns not lose focus ahead of his fight with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 2017 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April. The Heartbreak Kid added that he was on Reigns' side as he knows how it feels to be in this position.

Michaels fought The Undertaker at WrestleMania 2009 and 2010. He retired from active wrestling after he lost a Streak vs Retirement match at WrestleMania 2010.

Reigns, however, seems to be confident about winning the fight against The Undertaker. Reigns told Michaels that he will "retire" The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, just like the Deadman retired Michaels.

"With all due respect, Undertaker retired you. I'm the guy that's going to retire him," Reigns told Michaels. Reigns then left the ring and at the ramp he was met by Braun Strowman, who knocked out Reigns.