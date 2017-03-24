AJ Styles and Shane McMahon will be squaring off at WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April. However, McMahon was not the first choice of opponent for The Phenomenal One at WWE's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year.

Shawn Michaels on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast revealed that he was asked to fight Styles as the entertainment company did not have an opponent for the latter.

"I guess I'm breaking something with you and I don't even know if I should, but I could have had that match," The Heartbreak Kid said as transcribed by Cage Side Seats.

"They didn't have an opponent for AJ at WrestleMania. I said that I hadn't been asked because I hadn't—but then I was."

The WWE Hall of Famer also said that he would have accepted the fight if Styles was with the company 10 years ago. "I think he's very talented. But I think him and Shane will have a pretty decent match."

Michaels' last fight was a Career vs Streak match with the The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. He has stayed retired since that fight.

Styles, in an interview with ESPN in May 2016, had said that his dream opponent was Michaels.

"Shawn Michaels made everything mean something, whether it was a punch, a slam, a kick... Whatever he did, it meant something. Even if he didn't do anything crazy, you always walked away thinking 'wow, what a great match!' It's because he did all the little things that mattered; that made it a great match. That's what I admire about Shawn Michaels – that's someone I want to be like."