The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw some exciting matches aired from The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday (28 March). In the main card, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper squared off, while in another featured match Becky Lynch fought Carmella.

The show kicked off with Shane McMahon and AJ Styles. SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan, who was already in the ring, called both the stars to sign a contract for a match at the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event - WrestleMania 33.

McMahon entered the ring, followed by "The Phenomenal". McMahon praised Styles for his accomplishments in the entertainment company. He then added that Styles' ego has got the better of him and that was the reason why the latter lost the WWE title. McMahon has promised to destroy Styles come 2 April. He then signed the contract. Styles followed suit and warned that McMahon has not faced an opponent like him and added that in their upcoming fight he will show why he is called "The Phenomenal".

In another segment, following Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper's fight, Randy Orton appeared at the same place where he had destroyed Sister Abigail in the previous episode of the show and drove a crucifix stake into the remains of Sister Abigail. "The Viper" then said he would destroy Wyatt at the upcoming PPV event.

WWE SmackDown Live results:

Bray Wyatt vs Luke Harper

Bray Wyatt won with a Sister Abigail.

Becky Lynch vs Carmella

Carmella won via disqualification.

Alexa Bliss and Carmella vs Becky Lynch and Mickie James

Alexa Bliss and Carmella won with a schoolboy pin from Carmella on Becky Lynch.

American Alpha, Heath Slater, Rhyno and Mojo Rawley vs The Usos, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze and Fandango

American Alpha, Heath Slater, Rhyno and Mojo Rawley won with the corner forearm smash from Mojo on Tyler Breeze.