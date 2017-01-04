The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live that aired from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on 3 January, saw the return of John Cena and four title fights including, WWE Championship, Women's Championship, Tag Team Championship and Intercontinental Championship.

SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan entered the ring and announced the contract signing for the World Championship match at Royal Rumble. Next, John Cena entered the ring, followed by AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One asked why Cena got the title shot on the latter's return. To which Bryan said that fans were entitled to witness the fight between the two superstars for the World Championship as it was because of Cena's return that SmackDown Live ratings surpassed Monday Night Raw's for the first time ever last week.

Styles then agreed that the fight between the two was best for SmackDown Live. Styles also said that it was because he was the champion that SmackDown was doing great.

Cena then said that he has a lot of respect for AJ Styles, but the latter was unimpressed and pointed out his recent comments about The Rock. Cena in an interview had said that he regrets calling The Rock a "part-timer" when was pursuing a career in Hollywood. "I consider what I said back then the stupidest stuff ever," Cena had said.

After Styles made those comments, Cena said, "You just made the biggest mistake of your life. You pissed off John Cena."

Check out the SmackDown results for 3 January:

Baron Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler vs (champion) AJ Styles (WWE Championship)

AJ Styles retained the title with a lateral press on Dolph Ziggler.

American Alpha vs Heath Slater and Rhyno vs Usos vs (champion) Wyatt Family (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

American Alpha won with a Grand Amplitude on Wyatt Family's Randy Orton. American Alpha's Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are the new SmackDown Tag Team champions.

Becky Lynch vs (champion) Alexa Bliss (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Alexa Bliss retained the title with a DDT.

Dean Ambrose vs (champion) The Miz (Intercontinental Championship)

Ambrose defeated The Miz via pinfall. Ambrose is the new Intercontinental champion.