The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw some exciting matches aired from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on 14 February. In the main card, John Cena, AJ Styles and champion Bray Wyatt squared off for the WWE World Championship, while in another fight American Alpha challenged the Ascension.

The show kicked off with Bray Wyatt, who was crowned the new WWE world champion at Elimination Chamber after he defeated John Cena. He told the WWE universe to walk by his side and he would lead them to paradise but if they stand against him then he would punish them. He ended his monologue with: "I would like to welcome you all to the era of Wyatt."

Cena stepped in next and acknowledged that Wyatt has supporters tonight. He then said Wyatt has done a good job of brainwashing the WWE universe as "you deserve it" chants echoed throughout the arena. No one deserves anything around here as they have earned it, Cena said and added that he would earn his title back in their rematch for tonight.

Styles entered the ring and asked how Cena got a rematch before him. He then asked for his rematch as he lost the World Championship to Cena at Royal Rumble.

Daniel Bryan entered and announced a triple threat rematch with Cena, Styles and Wyatt for the WWE Championship.

Results for 14 February:

AJ Styles vs John Cena Bray vs (champion) Wyatt (WWE Championship)

Bray Wyatt retained the WWE Championship with the Sister Abigail on John Cena.

Becky Lynch vs Mickie James

Mickie James won with the Mick Kick.

American Alpha (Chad Gable and Jason Jordan) vs the Ascension (Konnor and Viktor)

American Alpha won with the Grand Amplitude on Viktor.