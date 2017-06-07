WWE SmackDown Live commissioner, Shane McMahon, is doing all he can to build up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) for 18 June. McMahon hyped up the first-ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the latest episode of the blue brand that aired from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, on 6 June.

McMahon walked out with the five competitors who will be squaring off in the first-ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match. He introduced Charlotte, Carmella, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Tamina to the crowd and asked which woman would hold the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The divas then started to quarrel as to who would come out on top.

Lana entered and asked McMahon for a fight with the champion Naomi. McMahon told her that she has to earn her fights, and she left the ring.

Naomi entered the ring next. She warned that the winner of the contract will have to face her. Backstage, Naomi asked McMahon for a fight with Lana at Money in the Bank for the Women's Championship. The fight has been confirmed for the PPV.

SmackDown results:

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Naomi vs Welcoming Committee (Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina)

Welcoming Committee won via pinfall with a superkick from Tamina on Naomi.

AJ Styles vs Dolph Ziggler

AJ Styles won via pinfall with the Styles Clash.

Jinder Mahal vs Mojo Rawley

Jinder Mahal won via pinfall with Khallas.

New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) vs the Colons (Epico and Primo Colon)

New Day won via pinfall with Midnight Hour on Epico Colon.

Kevin Owens vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura won via pinfall with Kinshasa.