The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw some exciting matches aired from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday (14 March). In the main card, The Usos and American Alpha squared off in a non-title match, while in another featured match, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler clashed just a week after the two superstars faced off with one another backstage.

The show kicked off with AJ Styles and SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan backstage. The Phenomenal One asked to speak with Shane McMahon. Bryan told Styles that McMahon had not arrived at the venue and AJ Styles said he would voice his anger in the ring.

Next, Styles told the audience that he had had enough with Bryan and McMahon. Styles said he had to "jump through hoops like a circus monkey" to get a match at WrestleMania 33, only to be left out of WWE's biggest pay-per-view show. He also pointed out that John Cena just asked Bryan for a fight at the show and got it.

Lastly, Styles said he would have a word with McMahon about his exclusion from the PPV event.

In the next segment, The Miz hosted the Miz TV. He called Cena and Nikki Bella fake. Maryse added that she has heard Bella brag about being untouchable because she was dating Cena.

Cena and Bella entered the ring and were about to fight with The Miz and Maryse when Bryan entered. Bryan announced a tag team match between Bella and John Cena with The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33.

In another segment, Randy Orton said he would destroy Bray Wyatt at the WrestleMania 33, where the two stars will collide for the WWE World Championship. The Viper said he became close to Wyatt just so he could hurt him.

Meanwhile, Styles was waiting for McMahon at the parking area. When McMahon finally showed up, Styles attacked and smashed McMahon's head on a car window. McMahon was left bleeding. At the end of the show, McMahon took the microphone and announced that Styles will fight him at WrestleMania 33.

WWE SmackDown Live results:

Becky Lynch vs Natalya

Becky Lynch wins by submission with Dis-Arm-Her.

Alexa Bliss vs Mickie James

Mickie James wins by pinfall with a Mick Kick.

Dolph Ziggler vs Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley wins by count-out.

American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) vs the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)

The Usos win by pinfall with a victory roll from Jey Uso on Jason Jordan.