The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw some exciting matches aired from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Tuesday (21 March). In the main card, the Usos challenged the American Alpha for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, while in another featured match John Cena squared off with Fandango.

AJ Styles appeared in the ring and said he was not sorry for putting Shane McMahon's face through a car window on the previous episode of the show. He said he accepted the fight with McMahon as he wants to be in WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

Backstage, Bryan warned McMahon about Styles' motives via phone.

As the show was about to close, McMahon made his entrance in the ring. He wanted to talk man-to-man about what Styles did to him last week. Next, Styles walked out and said he appreciated that McMahon wanted to fight him. But as soon as Styles stepped in the ring, McMahon threw a flurry of punches and threw the latter ringside. The two stars then brawled with McMahon ultimately getting the better of Styles. McMahon placed Styles on a table and from the turnbuckle dropped an elbow.

Smackdown results:

American Alpha vs The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with a superkick from Jey Uso on Jason Jordan.

Baron Corbin vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton won via pinfall with an RKO.

Fandango vs John Cena

John Cena won via submission with the STF.

Becky Lynch vs Carmella

Carmella won via disqualification.