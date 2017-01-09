The match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar was thought to be a one-off deal as the former had said that his fight with the Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) would be his last.

But, with the "shock and awe" defeat of Lesnar at the PPV event, the WWE has reportedly drawn a long-term plan for Goldberg, who returned to the squared circle after a 12-year absence.

Speculation is rife about a rematch between the two superstars at WrestleMania 33, which takes place at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, on 2 April 2017.

But a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Goldberg will have fights on three pay-per-view (PPV) shows: Royal Rumble, Fastlane and WrestleMania 33. Besides, Goldberg is also said to make appearances on Monday Night Raw on a fairly regularly basis to create hype for the upcoming PPV events.

As of now Goldberg is confirmed to compete in the 30-man-over-the-top match at Royal Rumble, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January. Apart from the Royal Rumble Battle Royal, the WWE has not disclosed Goldberg's opponents for the three PPVs.

But, the WWE has now teased a "dream" fight between Goldberg and The Undertaker, just a day before the Deadman is scheduled to make an appearance on Monday Night Raw alongside Shawn Michaels.

The Undertaker returned to the WWE following a hip surgery in the 900th episode of SmackDown Live on 15 November. He had said he would not be defined by just WrestleMania and was "back taking souls and digging holes".

The WWE has also teased four other fights for Goldberg: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and John Cena.