Triple H, in an interview with Cheap Heat podcast, said that Kurt Angle could wrestle in the WWE once again, but suggested that the wrestling entertainment company would first like to see how it goes following the Olympic gold medallist's WWE Hall of Fame induction scheduled for April.

The company is "not going to say never" to the 48-year-old, the executive vice-president of WWE Talent, Live Events and Creative said.

Speaking about Angle's return, Triple H said – as transcribed by Cage Side Seats: "Yeah. But I think that... we were very clear with Kurt, I've been very clear with Kurt in every conversation I've had on this topic -- it's a proving ground. He did a lot of great things and then there's a lot of time under the table, comes with a lot of baggage, all those things. It just comes back down to 'let's get back together, let's see how it goes, if it goes well for you, if it goes well for us, and everything is great and then we see where it goes from there'."

He added that the former WWE star has to prove he still has the hunger in him to compete as he did before retiring from the company in 2006.

"Kurt would have to go through a lot of physical requirements to be able to be allowed to perform in the ring, and I know that angers fans. That's us looking out for the well being of talent in general, whether they like that or dislike that, that's the facts," Stephanie McMahon's husband said.

Earlier, Angle said that Vince McMahon told him the company had "wonderful plans" for him.

"I know, for sure, they want me to work in the company, most likely in a non-wrestling capacity. They know I've been active and they know that I can still go just as well as I've ever gone," Angle said.

"We haven't talked about it but, I'm sure, in the back of their minds they're thinking we're going to release Kurt Angle on some of these talents in the future. It's not guaranteed and I have not talked to them about it at all. Seeing people like Sting and Goldberg come back to do some programs, it's promising that Kurt Angle will get a shot."