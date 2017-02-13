Vince McMahon is always looking to surpass pay-per-view (PPV) buys of previous WWE events. This was the case at last year's WrestleMania, the biggest PPV event that the wrestling entertainment conducts every year.

As with every sport that sells PPVs, the success of the event is defined by the paid attendance figure and McMahon wanted to break the record of WrestleMania 3, which was held at the Pontiac Silverdome.

After the conclusion of show, The Rock had informed the audience that WrestleMania 32 PPV buys broke the record with 101,763. However, now it has been revealed that the show's PPV sale figure did not break the record as it was an exaggeration.

"That included ushers and ticket-takers. It wasn't 101,000 paid," McMahon said about the WrestleMania 32 PPV statistics at the WWE's quarterly conference call for investors earlier this week.

According to Fightful.com, the actual number of tickets sold at the PPV event could be between 73,711 and 85,888.

"We can deduce from WWE's own Key Performance Indicator documents that the number of tickets actually sold to the event was somewhere between 73,711 and 85,888," they wrote.

McMahon wanted to break the 100,000 mark at last year's WrestleMania but with the inflated PPV sales figure, fans surely will think twice as to what the WWE announces as the PPV figure for their upcoming shows.