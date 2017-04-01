WWE WrestleMania 33 takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April. However, for those fans who can't make it to the biggest supercard of the year, don't worry, as you can witness the Showcase of the Immortals online via live stream.

You can catch your favourite superstars live in action by tuning into the WWE Network, where the PPV show will kick-off at 7pm ET, while the main card fights start at 8pm ET. You can also click here or here to watch the PPV show online via live-stream.

Check out the full match card:

Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg (champion) (WWE Universal Championship)

This is a rematch between the two superstars. Goldberg won their previous encounter at 2016 Survivor Series, where he destroyed Brock Lesnar under 90 seconds.

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt (champion) (WWE Championship)

Randy Orton will square off with Bray Wyatt for the title, after the Viper won the right to challenge the WWE champion by coming out on top at the Royal Rumble.

Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho (champion) (WWE United States Championship)

The friends-turned-foes will settle their feud once and for all at the PPV event. The former besties saw their alliance shattered when Owens turned on Jericho and Y2J interfered in the match that saw Owens lose his Universal Championship.

Alexa Bliss vs Carmella vs Natalya vs Mickie James vs Becky Lynch vs Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

This fight is going to be an exciting one as top female SmackDown superstars square off with one another for the Women's Championship.

Austin Aries vs Neville (champion) (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Austin Aries will be taking on Neville as the former won a fatal 5-way to become number one contender.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (champions) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

The fight between Enzo Amore/Big Cass and Cesaro/Sheamus ended without a winner as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interfered. That led to the WWE announcing a match between the champions and the other two tag teams at The Granddaddy of Them All.

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Bayley (champion) vs Nia Jax (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

The four superstars have been feuding over the Women's Championship for a few months now. At the biggest pay-per-view of them all we will get to witness who is the best.

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Initially, AJ Styles was not offered a fight at the PPV show. The Phenomenal One was infuriated with the decision but then got his fight after he put Shane McMahon's head through a car window.

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

The fight was announced after The Undertaker challenged Roman Reigns.

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

The fight was booked for the show as the two teams have been feuding with one another for weeks now.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The following wrestlers have been announced for the 30-man elimination match: Big Show, Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Mark Henry, Primo Epico, Titus O'Neil, Sin Cara, Apollo Crews, Curt Hawkins, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, R-Truth, Goldust, Konnor, Viktor, Kalisto, Aiden English, Simon Gotch, Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

Baron Corbin vs Dean Ambrose (champion) (WWE Intercontinental championship)

Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin will once again square off at WrestleMania just days after the former defended his title against latter in Norfolk, Virginia.