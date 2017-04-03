WWE fans witnessed some very exciting matches at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday (2 April). In the main card, Randy Orton challenged Bray Wyatt for the WWE World Championship, while Goldberg and Brock Lesnar clashed in a rematch for the Universal Championship.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) also made their WWE return at the biggest PPV event after leaving TNA in February. The brothers squared off with champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson; Enzo Amore and Big Cass; Cesaro and Sheamus in ladder match for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Match results:

Bray Wyatt (champion) vs Randy Orton (WWE World Championship)

Orton destroyed Wyatt to become the new WWE world champion.

Goldberg (champion) vs Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (WWE Universal Championship)

Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship

4th Annual André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley came out on top.

Neville (champion) vs Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Neville retained his title.

The Hardy Boyz vs (champions) Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

The Hardy Boyz has become the new Raw Tag Team champions.

Dean Ambrose (champion) vs Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Dean Ambrose is still the WWE Intercontinental champion.

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

John Cena and Nikki Bella won the fight.

Chris Jericho (champion) vs Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship)

Kevin Owens has become the new WWE United States champion.

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax vs (champion) Bayley (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

Bayley retained the Championship.

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

AJ Styles won the fight.

Seth Rollins vs Triple H

Seth Rollins was victorious.