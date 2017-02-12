The fight between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 is considered one of the greatest WrestleMania match in WWE history. However, the fight would not have turned out as it did if it was not for a last minute change in plans made by the wrestling entertainment company.

Former WWE referee Marty Elias, who officiated the fight, in an interview with Two-Man Power Trip podcast revealed to hosts John and Chad that the match was supposed to be "15 minutes" and "third on the card for that show" but before The Heartbreak Kid and the Deadman stepped into the ring, Michael Hayes told the wrestlers and the referee that the fight plans had changed.

"We just kind of looked at each other and Shawn and Taker looked at each other and gave these puzzled looks and I still remember that and when you said it wasn't the main event it brought back a bunch of memories and that is why I am laughing about it. It should have been the main event," he said.

Elias said to be part of the fight felt "amazing" and stressed that he was in awe of the moment, but added that he was in no sense idolizing Michaels and The Undertaker during the fight.

"I was marking out because of the fact that I had this opportunity to get in and do this and for me it was everything that I had worked for," he said.

He pointed out that during the match, "You felt the momentum that this was going to be something special because the way they had that match built you could just feel it and we had the crowd from the get-go. For it to turn out the way it turned out."

The hard work and sacrifices he made in preceding years finally paid off as the "match was voted the greatest WrestleMania match in the history of WWE."