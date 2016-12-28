One of WWE's original plans for WrestleMania 33 was a fight between Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon, reports suggest.

The original opponent for Lesnar for the event was revealed when Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was asked by his co-host Brian Alvarez whether Braun Strowman was a potential opponent for the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 33.

"That's why it was such a fight to get Goldberg, because there were people who were very much pushing – 'we've got a plan, we've got a plan', ya know?" Meltzer said. (Via GiveMeSports)

"And Vince [McMahon] ended up being convinced that Bill Goldberg was a better plan than Shane McMahon as a plan, which ruffled some key people's feathers."

"A lot of politics go through these decisions and a lot of people have different ideas of what will and won't get over," he continued. "I'm not even saying this was personal agenda because this wasn't Shane I'm talking about, although, I'm sure Shane wasn't down for Goldberg vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania [33] either, but he's not in power."

After Brock Lesnar's shocking defeat under 90 seconds at the hands of Goldberg at Survivor Series, Paul Heyman in an interview with Michael Cole said that his client will attend Royal Rumble 2017.

The WWE has not made the Beast Incarnate's Royal Rumble appearance or a rematch between the two superstars for the pay-per-view (PPV) official.

It is certain that fans will get to see Goldberg at the first PPV of 2017 as the wrestler has revealed that he will be participating in the Royal Rumble Battle Royal. His confirmation, however, has not stopped the WWE universe from speculating as to when the two superstars will fight again.

Rumours about a rematch between Goldberg and Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 have been doing the rounds ever since the former defeated the Beast Incarnate on his return at Survivor Series.