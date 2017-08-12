Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has urged the club to sign Jean-Michael Seri as he feels that the midfielder has the 'Barca DNA', which will help him excel with the Spanish giants. He has been heavily linked with a host of clubs with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma all holding an interest in the midfielder.

Seri, 26, has become one of the most sought-after players in his position after proving a sensation in Ligue 1 last season. The talented midfielder netted six goals and provided nine assists to help Nice to finish third in the table, winning the Marc Vivien Foe award for the best African player in the French League.

Barcelona are actively trying to strengthen this summer following the departure of Neymar for a world record fee to Paris-Saint Germain. The player has previously expressed a desire to move to Catalonia and Sport claims that the transfer could well be on with the Catalans sporting director Robert Fernandez recently contacted the player's brother, urging patience and waiting for them to make an offer.

Seri is nicknamed as the African Xavi. The Catalan legend revealed that his interest was piqued by the comparison for which he tracked the midfielder extensively and came to a conclusion that he was at the level to represent Barcelona. He also warned his former club that if they don't sign him soon, he will be worth double the following year.

When asked if he had heard of Seri, Xavi told Eurosport France, "When I was told that a Nice player was nicknamed the "African Xavi", I followed him very closely. I watched matches and a ton of videos. I did not know him ... and I was hallucinated: I was no longer used to see such talent in midfield.

"Short game, long game, tactical intelligence, distance shooting, personality, organization of the game, last magic pass ... "madre mia"! He would go so well at Barça! It can play anywhere in the middle. Seri is fantastic. It has what is called in Barcelona the "Barça DNA". Without any hesitation.

When told that Seri takes inspiration by watching his videos, Xavi laughed, "Serious (he laughs)? It is an honor ! I hope that Barça will sign it, because otherwise it will be worth double next year."