Microsoft has revealed the final design and release details for its enormously powerful new console Xbox One X - formerly known as Project Scorpio. Dubbed "the most powerful console ever built" the new hardware will be released on 7 November.

The anticipated show opened with the grand reveal of what has been known to be the star of Microsoft's press conference since Project Scorpio was announced one year ago. Xbox boss Phil Spencer then took to the stage to reveal the console's name and release date.

Xbox director of software engineering Kareem Choudhry then went into further detail.

He reiterated the console's impressive specs, revealed that it will house a coolant system (a first for a games console) and the fact that it's the smallest Xbox console in history.

What followed was the announcement of Forza Motorsport 7 from turn 10 Studios. After all, what better way to show off a powerful new console than with a racing game?

Microsoft revealed the console's impressive specs in April, well ahead of E3, so that tonight's show could focus on upcoming first party releases supporting Scorpio's release.

Those specs are listed below.

Forza Motorsport 7, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves are four of the upcoming Xbox exclusives that will support Xbox One X's 4K visuals. Third party games including Middle Earth: Shadow of War have also voiced their support.

Xbox One X Specs

CPU Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz GPU 40 customised compute units at 1172MHz Memory 12GB GDDR5 Memory Bandwidth 326GB/s Hard Drive 1TB Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.