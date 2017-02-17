Xiaomi seems to be already planning for the next generation of its bezel-less Mi Mix handset, suggests a new report.

In a Weibo post, Xiaomi chief executive officer Lei Jun revealed the company was again partnering with French designer Philippe Starck, who introduced the design concept of the upcoming model, reportedly dubbed Mi Mix II.

While Jun did not provide many details about the Mi Mix II except introducing the designer along with a photo on Weibo, AndroidCentral reports the company is planning to further increase the screen-to-body ratio of Mi Mix II to 93%, in contrast to the 91.3% ratio of the current Mi Mix.

Like the original Mi Mix, its successor could also come with a full ceramic build. Xiaomi is said to be exploring the possibility of a device with the front part covered by display only, and Mi Mix II could be the first to come without any physical button.

Last October, the Chinese smartphone vendor unveiled the Mi Mix featuring an edgeless design and full ceramic body calling it a "concept device" with the highest screen-to-body ratio to date. It has a 6.4in screen and comes without any physical keys in the front panel. The receiver and proximity sensor are being removed from the front panel and the secondary camera is, as claimed, 50% smaller than the traditional camera modules.

Powered by Snapdragon 821 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM, the handset uses a 4,400mAh battery. The phone was sold out in just 10 seconds during a flash sale earlier in November.