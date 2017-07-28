With rumours flying around that Sony is readying an all-new Xperia trio for this year's IFA trade show in Berlin, a benchmark leak has provided a little more detail about the trifecta's potential flagship model, the Xperia XZ1.

The benchmark provides further evidence that the Xperia XZ1 – alongside pint-sized Xperia XZ1 Compact and mid-range Xperia X1 devices – will be the crown jewel of Sony's bi-annual wave of Android smartphones.

The report itself refers to a G8341 model number, which seems to fall in line with Sony's usual numerical codenames. The test sheet also appears to confirm that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 chipset, backed by a respectable 4GB of RAM.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Xperia XZ1 will also come with a 5.2in Full HD display and a 3,000mAh battery, although without official word it is worth taking all of the rumoured specs with a grain or two of salt.

Sony's mobile division has a history of unveiling its latest devices at IFA, leading many to assume that the Xperia XZ1 will break cover in Berlin in September. The company currently has a pre-IFA launch event scheduled for 31 August.

For now, Xperia fans have the Sony Xperia XZ Premium to consider – a phone that Sony released in recent months that has a much higher spec than any other Android handset the Japanese giant is expected to reveal this year. Bizarre.

There's also the Xperia XZ which is still less than 12 months old if you fancy grabbing a bargain – we quite liked it.