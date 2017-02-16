Verizon is reportedly close to concluding its deal with Yahoo. The revised deal will apparently include a discount of around $250-$350m on the original price of $4.8 bn (£3.89 bn, €4.62 bn), a report says.

According to an unnamed source with knowledge about the agreement, Verizon may close its deal with Yahoo by the end of February, Reuters reported. The alleged revised deal, which Verizon has been pursuing since Yahoo disclosed its two massive cyberattacks, which impacted millions of its users, will entail Verizon and Yahoo sharing the legal liabilities from potential lawsuits linked to the data breaches.

"Maybe this isn't quite as much of a discount as initially thought, but it's at least something," said Dave Heger, senior equity analyst at Edward Jones.

Yahoo and Verizon are yet to comment on the matter.

Verizon reportedly hopes to incorporate Yahoo's search, email, messenger as well as advertising technology, with its AOL unit, which the firm acquired in 2015. However, since reports of Yahoo's massive data breaches made headlines, the firm has been under scrutiny from US federal authorities.

The US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) recently launched an investigation into whether Yahoo should have disclosed the two breaches, which occurred in 2013 and 2014, earlier than it did.

Yahoo is also under pressure from US Senators to disclose further details about the breaches. In a joint letter to CEO Marissa Mayer, senators slammed a deadline on the firm, urgently demanding answers by 23 February. Mayer is reportedly slated to step down once the acquisition deal with Verizon goes through.