Police investigating a suspected hit and run near Yaxley in Cambridgeshire in which two men died have arrested a man 80 miles (138 km) away in Chelmsford, Essex. A 38-year-old is being held at Chelmsford police station on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and actual bodily harm (ABH) against a member of the public in Yaxley. He will be transferred to Cambridgeshire later.

The two victims are thought to be in their late teens or early twenties but have not been formally identified as next-of-kin have not been traced. They were hit by a BMW vehicle on a stretch of the B1091 on 3 January 2017 at around 11.10am. The driver of the vehicle then ran away on foot and a search involving a helicopter and a dog unit was launched.

A short time later the occupant of a house a few hundred yards away reported an attempted break-in. When police arrived a briefcase was found partially buried containing £100,000, local sources told Peterborough Today. Police are investigating to see if the incident is related to the earlier accident.

In a statement Cambridgeshire Police said: "A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Yaxley yesterday (January 3) in which two young men died. The 38-year-old man from Essex was arrested in Chelmsford late last night.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and ABH and has been taken to Chelmsford Police Station. He is expected to be transferred to Cambridgeshire later today."

The B1091 between Yaxley and Farcet was closed for a time following the incident but has now reopened. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.