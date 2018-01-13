In June 2017, Classic Man crooner Jidenna said this it is "Africa's time". His bold statement was in response to the influx of people embracing the continent's vibrant culture and artists from across the globe trying to tap into that "African sound".

On January 12, Nigerian Rapper YCEE, real name Oludemilade Martin Alejo, proved Jidenna right when he pulled off a sold-out headline gig at London's o2 Academy Islington with little promotion and without the backing of a major label.

Fans that have followed the 24-year-old singer's musical journey from his 2012 Smile On Me to the dizzying heights of the 2017 smash Juice realise the significance of what he has achieved "for the culture".

Supporting acts, including dance crew Dem3, south London rapper Ms Banks, semi-professional footballer turned entertainer Sona and UK MC Eugy, were tasked with warming up the 800-strong crowd while Adesope was on hosting duties.

An energetic YCEE stormed the stage as the DJ dropped his warrior anthem Jagaban and fans couldn't hold their excitement as he set the pace for what they could expect for the rest of the set.

Unbeknown to revelers, they were in for treat. YCEE had enlisted the likes of Falz, Lotto Boyzz and comedian Basketmouth, who all joined him at different intervals throughout the night.

Fans roared with excitement when he brought out his "brother" and Afrobeats sensation Wizkid-who had snubbed the Soundcity MVP awards in Lagos-for a surprise performance of his latest track Manya. Back in September, Wizkid become the first African artiste to headline London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. A co-sign from a musician of his calibre will definitely prove invaluable to YCEE.

Having struck gold with Juice, the song that featuring UK-based Maleek Berry and quickly skyrocketed up the charts earning global recognition, it was only right YCEE closed the show with his biggest hit to date.

"Tonight's going down as a very memorable night in my life history and I just want to thank everybody that was with me on this journey leading up to tonight. It was all love, it was all support," he told IBTimes UK.

"The stars aligned and we had no other choice but to make it all link. Wizkid came from the airport, Falz came from the airport. Lotto Boyzz came from Birmingham. Eugy was at the event before I even got here. Calibrii flew in all the way from LA, TJan came all the way from Nigeria. It's been nothing but love, nothing but support from each and every person."

So whats next for YCEE?

"I'm about upward and onward movement," he said. "Its going to be bigger next time I'm going to put out even bigger music this year. I came, I saw, I shutdown. It's African music to the world."