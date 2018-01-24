Yeovil Town winger Otis Khan has been ruled out of the FA Cup fourth round tie visit of Manchester United to Huish Park after being slapped with a five-match ban for pushing a referee.

The League Two side had appealed against the red card shown to the 22-year-old after the altercation, with Khan claiming he had tripped before colliding with official Kevin Johnson.

But The Football Association deemed the plea as frivolous and have banned Khan for two additional matches, meaning he will miss five games in total starting against United on Friday [26 January]. He will also be absent for the league games against Grimsby Town, Cambridge United, Barnet and Crewe Alexandra.

"I do feel a little bit sorry for Otis because one man by not making that decision has almost shattered his dreams," manager Darren Way said after the red card.

"You've got a broken lad in (the dressing room). I'm gutted for the player; nothing will happen from the other aspect, and there will only be one punishment. Nothing else will come of it and that's what disappoints me."

Khan had been attempting to contest the decision to allow Chesterfield's winning goal in the 2-1 defeat after before losing his footing and making contact with Johnson, leading to his 93rd minute dismissal.

The ruling denies Khan, who has scored 10 goals and made eight assists this season for The Glovers, the chance to play against boyhood club United who he played for as a trainee for 10 years.

He left in 2012 to join Sheffield United for whom he made his league debut before a spell at Barnsley eventually saw him move to Yeovil from the start of last season.

As one man is denied the chance to face his former club, another could well start his career in the red half of Manchester.

Alexis Sanchez is in line to make his United debut against Yeovil having completed his move from Arsenal and is eligible having not featured in the last round for the north Londoners when they lost to Nottingham Forest.

The Chile international has only started one game this year amid the uncertainty over his future and will be eager to get some minutes under his belt ahead of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next week [31 January].