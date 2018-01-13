Barcelona's second January arrival Yerry Mina will be presented at the Camp Nou on Saturday (13 January) after the defender passed his medical on Friday.

The Colombian defender arrived from Brazilian club Palmerias earlier in the week after the two clubs agreed €11.8m (£10.4m) deal to sign Mina during the winter transfer window.

The two clubs had a deal for the defender to move to the Catalan giants after the World Cup in the summer for €9m, but the La Liga outfit were keen to bring forward the deal owing to Javier Mascherano's imminent departure to join Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune. Palmeiras were reluctant to allow the defender to leave earlier than scheduled but sanctioned the move after they were offered €3m more than the initially agreed upon price.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the defender completed his medical on Friday, while also getting his first taste of the Barcelona training ground. He has agreed a five-year deal with the current La Liga leaders worth a reported €18.5m (£16.4m, $22.3m).

Mina will go straight into the first-team following his unveiling on Saturday and will compete for a place in the starting XI with Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti. The latter, however, is injured at the moment, which could see the Colombia international get his chance sooner than expected.

The former Palmeiras defender was Barcelona's second January transfer after they had finally landed priority target Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for a club-record £142m. The Brazilian midfielder, however, is not expected to play for at least three weeks owing to a thigh injury, which was discovered during his medical.

Barcelona are now looking towards reducing their wage bill and are closing in on their third transfer of the month, with Arda Turan expected to leave in the coming days. The player has reached an agreement with Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir, but the clubs are still finalising the details of the arrangement.

The Catalan club are desperate to offload the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, who has not played a single minute under Ernesto Valverde this summer, but are struggling to reach a deal as no club is interested in signing the Turkey international on a permanent deal. Turan's €8m-a-year wages are also proving to be a stumbling block.

However, according to Marca, the two clubs have finally reached an agreement, with the Turkish club's officials expected to be in Barcelona to finalise the deal. The report claims that Turan will join Basaksehir on a one- and-a-half-year loan deal until the summer of 2019, with the Turkish club expected to pay part of his wages.

Rafinha is another Barcelona player linked with a loan move after returning from a long-term injury with Inter Milan, Celta Vigo and Arsenal said to be interested in signing the midfielder.