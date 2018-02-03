Republicans on the US House Intelligence Committee released a controversial memo Friday (2 February) alleging that the Department of Justice abused a surveillance programme to spy on members of President Donald Trump's campaign. Compiled by the office of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, the document was declassified by the White House this week and has since engulfed Washington.

The release of the memo came after Democrats, the Justice Department, the FBI, and former law enforcement officials furiously slammed the declassification and its release as "reckless" and "misleading" about the details it uses.

"The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests – no party's, no president's, only Putin's," Republican Senator John McCain said on Friday.

Despite the hype, however, many intelligence experts and pundits dubbed the four-page memo "worse than a nothing burger".

Meanwhile, the internet has also decided to chime in with a torrent of hilarious jokes and memes to poke fun at the "pointless" document using the viral hashtag #YoMemo and #YoMemoJokes.

"Hey Devin, Yo memo so bankrupt, it used to be a Trump casino," Steve Marmel tweeted.

Beau Willimon, the creator of Netflix's House of Cards, wrote: "Yo memo so lame, even Wikileaks wouldn't leak it."

"Yo memo left out so many facts it rivals Jared Kushner's security clearance forms," someone else piped in.

Another person tweeted: "Yo memo so dumb, it failed outta Trump University."