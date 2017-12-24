UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero has spoken out on rival and former champion Michael Bisping's loss to Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre became just the fourth fighter to win a title in different divisions after he returned from a four-year hiatus to submit Bisping on 4 November at UFC 217 and become the middleweight champion.

The 36-year-old was expected to unify the titles against Robert Whittaker next, who became the interim middleweight champion back in June after his win over Romero.

However, "GSP" did not completely seem on board with the idea as he would later be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a potentially serious condition.

St-Pierre would eventually vacate the belt just 31 days after winning it at UFC 217 as Whittaker was promoted to unified champion and will defend the title against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in Perth.

Romero may be wondering what could have been as he was the one originally expected to challenge Bisping for the title before the return of "GSP" took over the middleweight division.

The Cuban lost a chance, later on, to face Bisping again with his loss to Whittaker at UFC 213 as many felt the Briton would keep succeeding in avoiding Romero.

Reflecting on the fight in New York, Romero was not surprised at all that St-Pierre won despite moving up a weight class. The 40-year-old, who has a lot of bad blood with Bisping, also played down the 38-year-old's ability.

"It's not a surprise for anybody, it's not a surprise, it's not a surprise," Romero told the MMA Hour. "I knew that Michael Bisping didn't have good wrestling or grappling, I knew this guy had nothing for St-Pierre. And I knew St-Pierre would beat him and go out again."

The "Soldier of God" also predicted that St-Pierre would vacate the title as there are too many dangerous fighters competing at 185 pounds. Despite not defending the title, however, Romero has no problem with the French-Canadian and applauded him.

"For sure, (I knew St-Pierre would vacate the middleweight belt), because 185 pounds is a very dangerous category, many people have good quality," Romero added.

"I clap for Georges St-Pierre because he's smart, 'ok, I have another belt, very easy with this guy. I kill him and I have a very good Christmas.'"