Yoko Ono is teaming up with Fifty Shades Darker producer Michael De Luca to create a romance biopic about her relationship with late musician John Lennon. The currently untitled movie will also feature themes of anti-war activism and is set to be written by screenwriter Anthony McCarten, the scribe behind Oscar-winning drama The Theory Of Everything.

Ono is set to produce alongside De Luca and Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures. The film is yet to sign a director.

Speaking about the project to The Hollywood Reporter, De Luca explained: "The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the US— with the intention of inspiring today's youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want."

Ono and Lennon first met in London in 1966, at a time when Ono was working as an abstract artist and Lennon (along with his bandmates George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney) was at the height of The Beatles' success worldwide. The pair married three years later in Gibraltar, which coincided with the release of The Ballad of John and Yoko, a song which chronicled the events surrounding their marriage.

The track went on to become the band's 17th and final UK number one single due to the disintegration of the group just a few months later. However, they each went on to have fruitful solo careers, most notably McCartney who produced iconic songs such as Band On The Run, Maybe I'm Amazed and James Bond theme Live and Let Die.

Ono and Lennon were together until the latter's death in December 1980. He was murdered by Mark David Chapman in the archway of the Dakota, his residence in New York City, as he was returning home with his wife from a recording studio.

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider