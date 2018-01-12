Dele Alli's model girlfriend is no stranger to causing a frenzy on Instagram, with her latest post garnering attention over her rarely-seen "natural look".

Ruby Mae, 22, continues to stun her 37.7K and counting followers with her pro modelling shots on the social media platform, and didn't fail to impress with her latest shot showing off her flat stomach in a pink sports bra.

Known for her trademark glamorous makeup of false lashes and smoky eyes, the 5'9" star oozed femininity with a softer, more natural look, which was a big hit with her fans.

Sporting lightly contoured flawless skin with nude lips and full brows, Ruby's make-up artist went lighter than usual with soft fluttery lashes and minimal eyeshadow, complimentary her soft wavy hair.

She captioned the post: "Au Natural - Makeup by @sophievj" and sent fans wild.

One person wrote: "wow you look beautiful babe" while another put: "Look so much better with less make up ruby".

A third added: "Speechless❤️You are flawless ".

The model's Instagram following account has grown significantly in recent months due to her high-profile relationship and modelling gigs with the likes of popular sites including Pretty Little Thing, Missy Empire and Missguided among others.

Ruby is signed to Boss Model Management and has been dating Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli for two years. The post comes as the footballer is expected to sign a new deal that will double his wages as the club attempts to tie down the core of the current squad to new deals.

Formal talks are yet to start with the 21-year-old star after he made it clear that his happiness at the club and willingness to sign a contract would take him up to £100,000 a week, Independent reports.