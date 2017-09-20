Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran continues to make a fashion statement with her daring outfits. She made jaws drop by donning her most revealing outfit until date as she went out for a birthday party in Los Angeles wearing a pair of see-through pants.

Created by designer Adam Selman, the cheeky pants with strategically placed floral embroidery leaves little to the imagination as it accentuated her toned lower body. However, the thong underwear did the trick by hiding her lady parts underneath the sheer pants.

The 29-year-old Claws actress was all smiles as she came out of the party in her sexy look, which she completed with a navy blue bomber jacket and top knot bun.

Tran shared her photo with her seven million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Y'all think if I farted it'd smell like roses?" Soon the photo was flooded with comments including:

"You are naughty."

"There goes my fantasy."

"I love everything about you."

Responding to her risqué caption, one Instagram user wrote: "You ruined the picture with that caption." While another added: "I wasn't expecting that caption."

A day earlier, Tran made an eye-popping appearance by wearing a black cone bra for the VH1 Hip Hop Honors bash.

However, some of her followers believe that the American model and actress is not doing herself any good by constantly wearing revealing outfits. "@karrueche, speaking like this and wearing revealing clothing will NOT attract a GOOD man," one of her followers scathingly commented on her recent dressing style. "Not sure why you persist in dressing like this (immodestly) and maintaining this image," added another.

However, Karrueche is too busy in her work and life to take the negative criticism seriously. In a recent interview with BET, she said: "I'm not going to do something just to do something. I want to do it the right way and work with the right people. I want to be hands-on, treat it like a baby and really take my time."