Dele Alli's girlfriend of over one year, Ruby Mae, is becoming a bit of a gem in the online modelling world.

The 22-year-old rising star is ubiquitous on high street fashion sites, including In The Style and Pretty Little Thing, while being snapped up for beauty campaigns including her most recent one for Tatti Lashes.

The star has delighted her 26.9K and growing fan base on Instagram by being more active in recent weeks, sharing more shots of her modelling work.

Ruby posted two sultry snaps from a shoot with Pretty Little Thing over the weekend which saw her sport a form-fitting baby pink suit without a bra, drawing the eyes to her svelte waist.

The tailored style was made ultra-feminine by going topless underneath, and was accessorised with a girly pair of strappy heeled sandals and a fluffy pink shoulder bag with dainty chain necklaces.

Adding more sex appeal to the otherwise formal attire, Ruby's hair was styled in loose waves as she boasted a power-style smoky eye look, prompting one follower to tell her: "Girl, you are perfection✨".

Ruby shared another post on Sunday (13 August) that took a different stance with flawless, natural skin and a holiday crop top, which also wowed her followers. The photo drew particular attention to the freckles on her nose that fans fully approved of.

One person commented: "Awwwww freckle nose @rubymae3223" as another put: "Love the freckles..lucky girl!!"

A third added: "OMG girl that too is beautiful!! Love the lip color" as one fan simply wrote: "Dele "

Ruby, who has modelled for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and owns a black miniature poodle named Dougie, has been dating Dele for approximately a year – but the couple keep their romance fairly under wraps.

Boyfriend and England star Dele recently gave an interview to GQ whereby he commented on his style of play.

He told the publication: "I think a lot of my goals come from anticipating play. Just constantly thinking and trying to predict what's going to happen. When you're in the box, it's all quick-quick-quick.

"So you've got to sort of guess what's going to happen next. Where the ball might fall, so you can get that extra yard on the defender."