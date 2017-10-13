During a red carpet interview in Hollywood on Tuesday (10 October), Mexican telenovela star Eduardo Yáñez suffered an embarrassing moment as he lost his temper and launched an attack on a reporter in the middle of a conversation.

The shocking moment was caught on camera and showed the 57-year-old actor going all aggressive before slapping Univision reporter Paco Fuentes hard in the face. Watch the video below:

According to reports, Eduardo's violent action was in response to a personal question, as the reporter for El Gordo y La Flaca – a Spanish-language entertainment news show – asked him about his estranged son.

Eduardo Jr. – the Mexican star's son from his past marriage to Norma Adriana Garcia – had recently set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a car that he crashed, instead of asking his TV star father for help.

"If you're so worried about my son, you send him the money or you go and talk to him," Eduardo was seen firing back during the televised interview, a video clip of which has since gone viral on social media.

A furious Eduardo, however, didn't stop there and went on to launch an attack, accusing the journalist of making a big deal out of the situation.

"That's what you say to get people involved in what they don't care about. But the concerned one is you, brother. You go and tell [my son] what you have to say," said the actor adding, "You are a pure ass. Do not disrespect me."

Within moments, the verbal tirade turned into an aggressive scenario as a visibly-angry Eduardo lunged forward and slapped his interviewer.

The video of the slap has since been circulated on the Internet, with many viewers actively joining the debate. On Thursday (12 October), Eduardo took to Twitter to respond to the brewing controversy.

"I want to sincerely apologise to the public and the person affected by my action. It was not right," he wrote in Spanish adding, "My personal life is not for sale."

The channel has also issued a statement condemning the act.

"Univision News demands respect for the physical safety of its reporters and expresses complete disapproval of any senseless act of violence against them. Censorship and acts of violence against journalists are reproachable no matter the source," the statement read, according to the Latin Times.