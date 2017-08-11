Her boyfriend might be a professional footballer and England international, but Ruby Mae is thriving in her modelling career while Dele Alli poses up a storm for GQ magazine.

The 22-year-old rising model – who is represented by Boss Models Management – is becoming increasingly popular due to her connection to Dele and is booking more shoots than ever.

Ruby, 5ft 9ins tall wowed her followers with her most recent campaign for Tatti Lashes, diving into the beauty world after conquering e-commerce fashion sites such as Pretty Little Thing and In The Style.

Sharing the clip to her 26.7K Instagram fans, Ruby is seen wearing a sparkly dress with her raven tresses worn in a long, straight style as she wows with an immaculate evening make-up look complete with a fluttering set of falsies by the brand.

Her followers were quick to comment on the shot, with one remarking: "You are unreal ruby" while another said: "Omg that dark hair tho".

A third added: "Absolutely gorge".

Ruby, who has modelled for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and owns a black miniature poodle named Dougie, has been dating Dele for approximately a year, but the couple keep their romance fairly under wraps.

Amid rumours that they had split, Ruby shared a string of snaps of the couple together, one showing her sitting on his lap on a yacht last month while she looked stunning in an orange strappy swimsuit.

Dele, too, has been dipping his toes into the fashion world sharing a few dapper snaps from his GQ photoshoot and interview. He is seen in a shiny blue suit in one snap and a grey long tweed winter coat in another.

On his style of play, he told the publication: "I think a lot of my goals come from anticipating play. Just constantly thinking and trying to predict what's going to happen. When you're in the box, it's all quick-quick-quick.

"So you've got to sort of guess what's going to happen next. Where the ball might fall, so you can get that extra yard on the defender."