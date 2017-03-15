A new immersive 360° video experience allows you to take a virtual tour around the the Palace of Westminster. The tour of the Houses of Commons and Lords enables people to take a look behind-the-scenes of the UK's political base and at some of the most famous rooms in parliament, including the medieval Westminster Hall and the iconic Commons and Lords debating chambers.

"Parliament belongs to the people, so it is only right that everybody should get the chance to experience it," said John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons. "The virtual tour means that people from all over Britain and, indeed, all over the world can visit parliament and learn about our democratic institutions."

The tour will become part of the Google Maps world alongside similar experiences for other well-known landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and the White House.

The virtual tour has been developed for parliament by 360° specialists Aardvark 360 and will also be available on the parliament website, accessible either via a computer or mobile device.

Charles Armstrong, of Google Street View, said: "We're delighted that parliament will be sharing this beautiful imagery with everyone around the world through Google Maps and Street View. We hope the exquisite photography will entice even more people to explore the historic rooms and halls of this quintessential democratic institution."