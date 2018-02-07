An American woman has spoken of her amazement after witnessing her next-door neighbour's corgi riding a pony.

Callie Schenker, from Bolivar in Missouri, filmed the unusual sight and posted it to her Facebook page where it has since received 5.5 million views.

The 15-second video shows the dog sitting atop the pony as it trots around in its pen, much to the amazement of Schenker.

The 22-year-old says she had been pulling into her driveway when she witnessed the bizarre occurrence and claims she could scarcely believe her eyes.

"I can't make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one-eyed wonder pony are best friends. I'm stealing the dog, new circus act!"

In an update to her post, Schenker assured viewers that the neighbour's dog was fine and claims the corgi's owners are Mennonites, meaning they do not use the internet and are unaware of their pet's new-found fame.

"I'm lucky I even got the video because my phone was nearly dead. I didn't have any intentions of his video being viral. I just post a funny video I thought my friends would enjoy. I'm glad everyone got a good laugh out of this," she said.