In the wake of the horrific terror attacks in London on Saturday (June 3), the New York Times said the latest attack targeted a nation "still reeling" from the Manchester concert bombing in May.

At least seven people were killed and scores more injured on Saturday night after a van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and attackers then started stabbing people in Borough Market.

Londoners took to Twitter to mock the suggestion that their city and country is engulfed with fear after the attacks. While many slammed the New York Times article as "hyped-up" and "absurd", others pointed out that the nation is mourning the victims, but life is still going on as usual.

"The thugs who mowed down innocent people would love to think of the UK 'reeling' but it isn't," JK Rowling, author of the beloved Harry Potter series, tweeted. "Don't confuse grief with lack of courage."

"The UK is not reeling," one Twitter user wrote. "We weren't after Manchester & we won't be after this s***e either." Another tweeted: "We pride ourselves on our strength in the face of adversity."

"We are not reeling we are rallying!" another Twitter user wrote.

Many Brits chose to hit back with a generous dose of humour using the now viral hashtag #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling by sarcastically posting about things they do not like — from a cup of tea with too much milk to correct pronunciation of "aluminium."

A photo of a man calmly carrying his pint of beer while fleeing the attacks has also been making the rounds online as the epitome of British defiance and humour in the face of adversity.

"Trying to go about the streets and not to let terror win while simultaneously battling a huge hangover #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling", one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted: "Finding a tin of Quality Street and finding a sewing kit."

"Dipping a biscuit in tea, only to have it plummet to its death and leave a mushy mess at the bottom #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling," a user wrote.

Woman on CNN talking about London's streets being eerily quiet. Mate, it's Sunday. They're not cowering in fear, they're having a lie in. — Scottieboy (@merseytart) June 4, 2017

This is what "reeling" means in British English @nytimes pic.twitter.com/F9QJ9kaR7X — Andy L (@A_V_M_L) June 4, 2017

Well, as a representative of UK Local Government, I've just fried some eggs and later I'm going to the pub for a beer. #livingnotreeling — Jane Biscombe (@clerkingabout) June 4, 2017

As a Londoner I'm "reeling" so hard I have to go to my local pub for a beer and a burger for lunch while sitting outside.



Idiots. — Israel L. Parper (@ukobserver) June 4, 2017

Rightly or wrongly, the Blitz a big part of our self-image. pic.twitter.com/3hWAIzBKba — Damian Kerr (@damiankerr) June 4, 2017

