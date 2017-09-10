Jim Carrey has been missing in action when it comes to his Hollywood career, but the comedian has managed to grab headlines in the recent past. Whether it is because of the death of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White in 2015 or his latest legal woes, the 55-year-old star continues to be the centre of news.

However, in a rare stage appearance, Carrey went all candid and finally broke his silence about his emotionally tough past explaining, how in moments of struggles, hopelessness was his aid.

"There's a virtue in hopelessness," the Dumb and Dumber actor told Michael Moore at his Broadway show, The Terms of My Surrender. "I'm not kidding. You're off the hook and you don't have to worry about what's coming. 'Okay, the world freaking ended. That's great. Now what?'" he quipped.

"Give up! Surrender to the idea that things are bad and yet still, from 3,000 feet up, we don't matter. Things are happening and we're going to happen along with them whether we like it or not. But we don't matter... Once you lose yourself, you're pretty okay," he continued, "Just get you out of the way."

The Truman Show star explained how he resorted to "food and sex and noise and gadgets" to avoid confronting his issues in the past. But all these were of little help.

"The fact is, going down the river of sorrow and suffering is the way to freedom. I've gone through it and I'm telling you, you don't survive it," he said.

"You don't come out of it on the other side. You might come out of it with a body, but there's no you attached to it," Carrey explained, adding, "It's tough to be yourself if you don't have a self."

The actor's struggles with depression are no news to the fans but most recently Carrey has been embroiled in a difficult battle with his former girlfriend's family. His ex reportedly committed suicide in 2015 and since then the actor has been slammed with several allegations, which he claims to be untrue.

Yet, the Bruce Almighty star chooses to play a positive part in his life. He says, "I want to be a good guy. I want to do good things. I want to make people happy and I want to help out when I can. So you do what you need to do."