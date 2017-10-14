Wendy Williams and 50 Cent have locked horns after the former launched a verbal attack against him during her show. The rapper went on a nasty rant against the show host on Instagram and asked her to "focus on her own shit".

The 42-year-old Power producer and actor taunted Williams by addressing the cheating allegations against her husband Kevin Hunter and shared two photos of Williams on the image-sharing website. Hunter was accused of cheating on his famous wife for over a decade with 32-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson.

"Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man. He deserves a side chick for talking to you, you ugly mo*********r. Focus on your own shit b***h. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited. LOL," the rapper, who goes by the real name Curtis James Jackson, captioned an image of the bikini-clad talk show host.

The show producer shared a side-by-side shot of a lion and the 52-year-old show host, seemingly comparing their appearances. "Yeah b***h, you f*****g around in the wrong section. Every time you call me. I'm a show up," he captioned. Click here to see the posts.

His outburst was triggered after Wendy took a jab at him and asked him to "get his life together" on her talk show after his child support jokes about his son Marquise Jackson and his mother Shaniqua Tompkins.

"I don't care that you didn't grow up with a father...whatever happened when you were 8; that you were shot nine times," she explained. "You're 42. You've got a 21-year-old son. You know? Get your life [together]," Wendy said during her show.