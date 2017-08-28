She has long sparked boob-job rumours with her ever-evolving physique and voluptuous curves, and Kylie Jenner didn't do much to alleviate the speculation in her latest Instagram selfie.

The 20-year-old reality TV star – who is raking in the millions with her hugely successful make-up line Kylie Cosmetics – has business-wise positioned differently away from her supermodel sister Kendall by aiming to be famous for her curves and 'sex-kitten' attributes.

While she initially denied lip injections before admitting to having fillers on an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians in 2015, Kylie has not addressed reports of having butt injections and a boob job.

But the star's latest Instagram selfie saw Kylie look particularly busty as she sported a halterneck white-crop top teamed with red sweatpants and a red cross-body bag with oversized sunglasses, tapping into a 90s style along with a short bob hairdo.

Captioning the shot "errands ❤️", Kylie was met with tonnes of comments on her looks. One person wrote: "I'm convinced Kylie Jenner changes her boob size everyday like they were not that big yesterday".

As another put: "U had a boob job just be honest its nbd". Someone else said: "Love you, but come on you had to have had a boob job! No one grows 3-4 cup sizes overnight".

A fourth put: "If Kylie Jenner gets to say she didn't have a boob job then I guess I can say that I hit puberty in April of 2016."

Kylie had originally denied reports that her lips were enhanced, so it may take her a while to admit she has had a boob job, if she has at all.

She said a few months before owning up to lip fillers: "You guys have watched me grow up since I was nine. My face is going to get different. Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour and everything. I'm not against surgery. I'd never say no, but I don't desire it right now."