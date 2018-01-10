Juventus' Sami Khedira has encouraged the club to complete the free transfer of Emre Can from Liverpool, labelling his fellow German international as a "powerful" and "talented" player with scope to improve further.

The issue of Can's future has been subject to fervent speculation for several months now, with the 23-year-old entering the final six months of his contract at Anfield and talks over an extension having reached an impasse some time ago. An unwillingness on behalf of Liverpool to include a release clause as part of negotiations is said to be a major reason for the stalemate.

Juventus and director Giuseppe Marotta have made no secret of their interest in the versatile former Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder and saw a bid for his services rejected during the last summer transfer window.

Though a mid-season departure is unlikely, Can requires no permission to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign suitors this month and it has been reported in Italy that he is on the verge of agreeing a five-year contract with the reigning Serie A champions worth approximately €5m-a-year (£4.4m, $5.9m) plus bonuses.

The presence of compatriot Khedira in Turin is said to be a big plus for Can and it appears that the feeling is mutual.

"I know Emre very well," Khedira told Sky in Italy. "First of all Emre is a very good player. He is a young player, he can improve of course, he is powerful and is talented but of course he has to learn.

"And if there is a possibility that Juventus can sign this player you have to use this chance because I think he is a free agent in the summer period. So, if I am a manager, of course I would try and sign him."

Liverpool are yet to concede defeat over Can, who remains a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp and has made 155 total appearances across all competitions since sealing a £9.75m move from Leverkusen back in July 2014 during the reign of Brendan Rodgers.

It is believed that the Reds, who finally sold wantaway playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in a £142m deal earlier this week after signing centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton and will also welcome RB Leipzig's Naby Keita in July, remain hopeful of negotiating an extension despite those claims of an imminent agreement with Juventus.

"Neither Emre nor Phil gave me one second the impression that they are not interested in what we are doing here," Klopp was quoted as saying of Can and Coutinho by The Telegraph before Christmas. "And that is all I care about until the moment we have to make a decision. That's all. So far, these two did really well.

"They are completely in the team and they will be until it is not like this anymore, and when this will be I have no clue. As long as nobody comes to me and says he's gone or has signed a new contract. It's all about the behaviour of the players. I work with them all day.

"If we want to sell a player we don't go every day to him and tell him. We want to keep him in best shape until the day, and when the situation is there we will tell him. So, day by day, it has no influence as long as the players are fine."