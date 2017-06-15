Apple's secret team within its health unit has been in talks with developers, hospitals and others about bringing clinical data to the iPhone. Users could share the data including lab results and allergy lists with third parties like hospitals and health developers.

Apple is planning to acquire cloud hosting startup companies that could suit its plan, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

"If Apple is serious about this, it would be a big f*****g deal," Farzad Mostashari, former national coordinator of Health IT for the Department of Health and Human Services told CNBC.

This move represents a deviation in strategy from Apple's previous health care efforts. With this, Apple is trying to fix a huge problem the medical community has been facing for years.

In the current scenario patients cannot share their information between doctors, as well as among different hospitals. The information stays in the form of PDF files in emails or is delivered by fax. Patients also find that user experience is poor and information is limited in patient portals.

The problem of data sharing between health providers leads to mistakes and missed diagnosis, according to experts.

Apple is in talks with health IT industry groups such as The Argonaut Project, a private sector initiative to advance industry adoption of modern, open interoperability standards, and the Carin Alliance, which wants to give patients a vital role in controlling their medical data.

Bud Tribble, Apple's vice president of software technology, is said to be involved with Carin Alliance.

Other tech majors such as Google and Microsoft have tried their hands at resolving the problem but failed. In 2011, Google shut down its Google Health due to a lack of traction.